Two Men Suspected in Lake Park Robberies

On Friday night, two men robbed two different pizza restaurants in Lake Park. The men first went to the Domino’s Pizza on Northlake Blvd shortly after 10 pm. The men then walked into Little Caesar’s Pizza, located on the 2800 block, also located on Northlake Blvd.

The sheriff’s office described one of the suspects as a black male, estimated to be 5’10” to six feet tall. The other suspect was also described as a black male, approximately 5’9 with a cast on his left hand.

Those with any information are encouraged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

