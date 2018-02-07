Two People Dead, I-95 NB at Lantana Closed All Day After Shooting, Crash

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, a high-speed police chase has ended in a deputy-involved shooting on I-95 at Lantana Road….the second shooting on the roadway today.

In this incident, a woman is dead, and a suspect was shot dead as well.

As a result, Interstate 95 is closed to traffic northbound from Lantana to 6th Ave and southbound from Lantana to Hypoluxo, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

According to PBSO, a man shot the woman in the head at 1600 S. Dixie Highway in Lake Worth then put her in a car and fled the scene. A woman was shot there outside of My Neighborhood Grocery, according to witnesses who claim the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman, who was believed to be his girlfriend, and then put her in his vehicle and headed to I-95.

@PBCountySheriff confirms scene at 1600 South Dixie Highway in Lake Worth is connected to deputy-involved shooting on I-95 near Lantana Road. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/zEqHMFjbcZ — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 7, 2018

A high-speed chase then ensued until the car hit another car and burst into flames on I-95 at Lantana Road.

According to one witness, the fleeing car was traveling southbound on the shoulder in the northbound lanes of I-95 and hit another car head on.

Deputies say, multiple innocent motorists were seriously injured in the crash.

Interstate 95 is closed to traffic northbound from Gateway Blvd. to 6th Ave. Drivers are being rerouted at Gateway, according to Boynton Beach police.

I-95 northbound from Lantana Rd. to 6th Ave will be closed for the rest of the day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies shot at the suspect when he got out of the vehicle.

Police say the woman is dead and the injured gunman was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An earlier shooting is being investigated by Boca Raton police as a homicide after a driver was shot and killed on I-95 near Linton Boulevard.

