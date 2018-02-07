Two People Dead, I-95 NB at Lantana Reopens After Shooting, Crash

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, a police pursuit has ended in a deputy-involved shooting on I-95 at Lantana Road….the second shooting on the roadway today.

In this incident, a woman is dead, and a suspect, a white male, was shot dead as well.

As a result, Interstate 95 was closed to traffic northbound from Lantana to 6th Ave and southbound from Lantana to Hypoluxo until 4:30 PM, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

#TRAFFICAlert ROADS ON I-95 ARE NOW OPEN! — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 7, 2018

According to PBSO, a man shot the woman in the face at 1600 S. Dixie Highway in Lake Worth then put her in a car and fled the scene. The woman was shot outside of My Neighborhood Grocery, according to witnesses who claim the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman, who was believed to be his girlfriend, and then put her in his vehicle and headed to I-95.

@PBCountySheriff confirms scene at 1600 South Dixie Highway in Lake Worth is connected to deputy-involved shooting on I-95 near Lantana Road. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/zEqHMFjbcZ — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 7, 2018

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says that officers got word of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 causing multiple accidents. Officers arrived on scene after the suspect had hit three different vehicles basically head on. The suspect vehicle came to a stop after slamming into the last car head on and burst into flames.

Watch Sheriff presser here.

An FHP trooper and a deputy approached the car and saw the white male inside, according to the sheriff. The FHP trooper attempted to Taser the suspect which was ineffective. The deputy then fearing for his life, shot the suspect, according to the sheriff. The suspect was also was reportedly involved in a shooting last night in West Palm Beach which was not fatal.

One witness who said the suspect drove right by her, described him with his arms extended straight out in a ramming fashion clutching the steering wheel right before he smashed head on into the final car. Deputies say, multiple innocent motorists were seriously injured in the crash.

Interstate 95 is closed to traffic northbound from Gateway Blvd. to 6th Ave. Drivers are being rerouted at Gateway, according to Boynton Beach police.

Police say the woman is dead and the injured gunman was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An earlier shooting is being investigated by Boca Raton police as a homicide after a driver was shot and killed on I-95 near Linton Boulevard.

PBSO says I-95 between Lantana and 6th Ave. will reopen around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

