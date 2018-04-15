Two teens dead, five more injured after crashing stolen car in Broward

Two teens are dead and another five are in the hospital, after the stolen vehicle they were in crashed in Pompano Beach early Sunday.

Deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office say the crash occurred around 3 a.m. near 1100 NW 15th Street.

They believe that the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the road, flip over, and land upside down on the CSX railroad tracks.

The driver and all of the passengers range in age between 12 and 14 years old. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at the hospital a short time later.

Portions of NW 1th Street remain closed, and train traffic has been halted in that area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story from 850 WFTL.

