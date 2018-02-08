Two Young People Shot in Mixon Town
By Andrew
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 11:04 PM

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the Mixon Town area on Thursday evening.  Officers were called to the scene approximately 6pm. A witness told officials that two kids–an 11-year-old and 14 year-old were shot during what may have been a drive-by shooting. One child was shot once and the other was shot multiple times. Both were taken to UF Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe two vehicles were involved but have not yet determined it’s a drive-by shooting.

