U.S. drones called in to hunt Greek arsonists, at least 80 dead

Monday afternoon fifteen fires were simultaneously set ablaze around the town of Mati Greece and continued raging on into outskirts of Athens.

American drones have reportedly been called in to help identify the arsonists behind Greek forest fires that have left at least 80 people dead.

Officials believe arsonists looking to rob abandoned homes started the fires.

As of Wednesday 70 people remain hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the deadly fires, 10 in critical condition as search and rescue teams continue to look for “dozens” who are still missing.

The death toll includes ten tourists who drowned when a boat capsized while attempting to rescue guests from a local hotel, locals burned alive, and 26 bodies of apparent family groups found huddled tightly together in “a final attempt to protect themselves,” officials say.

The fire is considered to have been the deadliest on record in Greece.

The government in Athens and emergency services are reportedly facing claims that their response to Monday’s emergency was too slow prompting a Supreme Court prosecutor to order a probe into the cause of the fire and response time.

Additionally, they are facing accusations that there was no evacuation plan in place.

The suspects remain at large with their identities unknown as the U.S. military aircraft has been called in to “detect suspicious activity.”

