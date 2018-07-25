U.S. seeks ‘level playing field’ with European Union, says President Trump

A day after the Trump administration announced it would grant $12 billion in aid to farmers affected by tariffs President Trump met with Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, to discuss trade.

The meeting took place at the White House, Wednesday.

Juncker’s visit comes amid an escalating trade war between the U.S. and the E.U. in the wake of Trump’s decision to put tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel last month.

The E.U. then retaliated by putting tariffs on a series of U.S. goods.

In the meeting, Trump said the U.S. is seeking to ‘level the playing field’ on trade with the European Union.

“For years, the U.S. has been losing hundreds of billions of dollars in trade with the European Union, and we just want it to be a level playing field for our farmers, for our manufacturers, for everybody, and we also want a big beneficiary, frankly, to be the European Union and we think it can be good for everybody and that’s why we are here to discuss,” Trump said, while sat alongside Juncker in the White House.

Juncker who was described as “soft-spoken” made comments suggesting hopes of reaching a compromise saying “the U.S. and the E.U. are “close partners, allies not enemies” and noting that the two allies represent half of the world’s trade.

“I think we have to talk each to another and not at another and that’s what we do today,” Juncker said, before saying he hopes they could focus on reducing, not increasing, tariffs.

