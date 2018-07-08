UPDATED: Two Systems Churning in the Atlantic; No Direct Threat to South Florida

5 p.m. Update:

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Chris had sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and had stalled about 180 miles south of the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

It is still expected to become a hurricane on Monday, when it should begin moving in a northeasterly direction, potentially affecting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in the coming days.

Meanwhile, what was Tropical Storm Beryl is now a generic area of low pressure that is expected to drop heavy amounts of rain on Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday.

Although Beryl still has tropical characteristics, the system is expected to continue to die out as a result of Saharan dust as well as strong shear.

However, there is also a small chance that Beryl could re-intensify after moving through the Bahamas, potentially again becoming a tropical storm or a category 1 hurricane and moving along the same path as Tropical Storm Chris by next week.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Beryl is moving a bit faster at 23 miles per hour, as it continues to travel north-northwest, aiming at the Lesser Antilles. Maximum sustained winds continue to be 45 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dominica and Guadeloupe, and is now in effect for Martinique, St. Maarten, and St. Barthelemy. However, the tropical storm watch has been discontinued for Barbados.

Forecasters still anticipate more rain for South Florida in the coming days from Beryl’s remnants, as the storm breaks apart.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris formed late Saturday just off the Carolina coast. The storm has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Chris is expected to become a hurricane and begin moving toward the northeast on Monday, possibly affecting parts of Canada by the end of the week.

