Victim Of Local Shooting ID’d

Authorities have identified the victim of Saturday night’s shooting near North Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach as 27-year-old Randall Cleveland .

Deputies say Cleveland was traveling on Haverhill road when a suspect opened fire from another vehicle on the south side of the road before driving away.

BREAKING: Shooting at 45th Street and Congress. No one injured; multiple shell casings in the street @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/LlnA9IMWpn — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) July 21, 2018

Another victim was also shot during the incident and is receiving treatment at this time.

Not much is known about the incident, however, authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS .

