VIDEO: 13 Dead Four Missing After Duck Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

At least 13 people are confirmed dead after their duck boat capsized and sank yesterday evening near Branson, Missouri during a thunderstorm.

Children are believed to be among the dead.
There are 14 survivors and life jackets were on board the duck boat that was swamped by waves that were kicked up by 70mph winds from the storm.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said Thursday that stormy weather likely made the boat capsize. Another duck boat on the lake made it safely back to shore.

Steve Lindenberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield, Missouri, said the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area Thursday evening. Lindenberg said winds reached speeds of more than 60 mph (100 kph).
Another seven people were hurt and four more remain unaccounted for this morning.

The victims were aboard the amphibious vehicle on Table Rock Lake as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

The post VIDEO: 13 Dead Four Missing After Duck Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mom Arrested After 2-Year-Old Daughter Tests Positive for STD and Meth Broward Man Stabbed over Handicap Parking Space BSO: Man With Distinctive Beard Steals $740 Worth of Razors NFL Says “Hold On” After Dolphins Announce Punishment for Anthem Protesters VIDEO: Eleven Dead Five Missing After Duck Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake 10-year-old Delray Beach Boy Shot in Drive-By Feud
Comments