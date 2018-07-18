Video: Eric Church “Desperate Man” By Sammy Cruise | Jul 18, 2018 @ 3:00 PM This video is awesome!! He sings and you’ll see in this that he can actually act too! #desperateman#EricChurch#wirk SHARE RELATED CONTENT Video: Amazing Bloopers Kip Moore Fans Get Tattoos of Number of His Shows Attended Jose Bolanos does the Nuclear Fire Noodle Challenge The “Mom Voice” Even Works On Bears! WIN 2-Day/2-Park Passes To Universal Orlando Resort “Fourth Flatt” For Tickets To Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, And Carly Pearce