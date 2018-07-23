A recent decision by the Pinellas County Sheriff to NOT charge a man who shot and killed another man in a convenience store parking lot is drawing fire.

The sheriff based his decision on Florida’s “stand your ground” law which prompted protest Sunday night.

It all started when Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend drove into a “handicapped” parking spot while he walked into the Circle A store.

During a press conference Friday, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri mentioned that a regular customer of the convenience store was frustrated when he saw McGlockton’s girlfriend illegally parked in the handicapped spot.

The customer and the girlfriend started yelling at each other after the customer complained to her about parking there, according to deputies.

Another customer went inside to tell the manager about a disturbance outside. McGlockton walked outside and shoved the customer to the ground.

While on the ground, the man pulled his gun, for which he had a concealed weapons permit, and shot and hit McGlockton in the chest.

McGlokton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The final decision on whether charges will be filed will be made by the district attorney.

The post VIDEO: Florida Sheriff Says No Charges in Deadly “Stand your Ground” Shooting appeared first on 850 WFTL.