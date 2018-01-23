[Video] Maren Morris Lends Vocals On Zedd Track ‘The Middle’ Feat. Grey By Moriah Donovan | Jan 23, 2018 @ 6:55 PM When country goes EDM. Check out new Zedd, Grey ‘The Middle’ with Maren Morris on vocals. MORE Related Content Christmas Baby For Tyler Hubbard And Wife Hayley 2017 World Series: Game Seven Prediction And Discu... 49ers Player Marquise Goodwin Scores Touchdown Jus... These “Pregaming” Drinks Will Most Lik... Guess The Artists To WIN The Tortuga & Countr... Billion Dollar NBA Deal Gone Wrong, What Nike Is D...