[Video] Maren Morris Lends Vocals On Zedd Track ‘The Middle’ Feat. Grey
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 6:55 PM

When country goes EDM.

Check out new Zedd, Grey ‘The Middle’ with Maren Morris on vocals.

Comments