When in Denver… well you know.

Midland had a sold out show at the Grizzly Rose in Denver, CO back in September, and before they hit the stage they “hit” the… Mindful grow operation.

Check out the video of the guys touring the facility and learning all about the cannabis operation, and how they get their cool names.

Check out ‘Midland’ this Friday night (Jan. 19) at The Ranch at Double Dee’s [Tickets]

