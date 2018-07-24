VIDEO: Riviera Beach Police Officer Accused of Sleeping in Patrol Car

Was one Riviera Beach police officer asleep at the wheel?

A cellphone video sent to the Riviera Beach Police Department has sparked an internal affairs investigation.

The video appears to show a police officer in uniform asleep behind the wheel of his marked cruiser.

Riviera Beach police say the department prohibits any officers from sleeping while on duty, and this officer could possible face disciplinary actions if the allegations are true.

An internal affairs investigation typically takes up to 180 days but the department doesn’t think it will not take long to verify the allegations.

