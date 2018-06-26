VIDEO: Squirrel Steals Cop’s Donut
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 1:04 PM

A squirrel in Anchorage, Alaska is in trouble with the law for stealing a cop’s donut.
The squirrel was caught on video running through a parking lot with what looks like a glazed doughnut between its teeth.
The Anchorage Police Department posted the nutty video on its Facebook page and said the incident was a “straight up felony” and it was “rude.”
It is not clear if the department has “pawcuffs” small enough to apprehend the varmint.
