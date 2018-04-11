VIDEO: WPB Police Release Video of Wanted Stabbing Suspect

The West Palm Beach Police Department have released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on Sunday at 11:00 am.

The new surveillance video shows the suspect running into a parking garage shortly after the attack.

West Palm Beach police say the suspect knocked a woman off her bike under the bridge at Flagler Drive and Okeechobee Boulevard and stabbed her in broad daylight.

She is still hospitalized.

Police also released photos of the suspect’s camouflage jacket found in a parking facility nearby.

The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties to thirties. He’s between 5’9″ and 5’10.”

