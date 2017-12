Tonight we see who wins the honor of becoming “The Voice”.

It’s going to be an unforgettable night of one talented singer as we see who America names “The Voice”.

With performances by Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth, and Sia, with the final 8 collaborating with Bastille and Jessie J. and an appearance by Alicia Keys as she introduces last season’s winner Chris Blue who will perform his new single “Blue Blood Blues”.

The Voice finale airs tonight @8p on NBC

MORE