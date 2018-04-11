Watch: alleged #MSD shooter Nikolas Cruz in Court, April.11

Wednesday, Nikolas Cruz appeared in a hearing to determine whether he could afford to hire a private attorney.

The defense argued Cruz’s case is capital and requires a capital attorney, not a state-appointed attorney.

In regards to the defense’s reference to a plea offer, the Prosecution said on the record “The state of Florida is not allowing Mr. Cruz to choose his own punishment for brutally murdering 17 people were going to allow the citizens of this community to choose that punishment, not Mr. Cruz.”

The judge concluded the hearing by saying she will have a ruling before April. 27 on the matter.

(Watch: Full video of Nikolas Cruz in court for a hearing to determine whether he can afford a private attorney.)

