There’s nothin’ like a bunch of country boys singin’ some Lynyrd Skynyrd!

It all went down Monday night (July 9) at the Basement East in Nashville when Charlie Worsham decided to turn his weekly residency into a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute show.

And of course he had to call on some of his buddies to join him, so Brothers Osborne, Randy Houser, A Thousand Horses singer Michael Hobby and more joined in on, “Free Bird.”

