[Watch] Chris Stapelton: Austin City Limits LIVE Stream Tonight

Nothing better than watching a concert from the comfort t of your couch, bed, or dinner table for that matter, and that’s exactly what you can plan on doing tonight during a live stream of Chris Stapleton’s Austin City Limits debut at the Moody Theater in downtown Austin, Texas.

His performance will be featured on PBS as part of Austin City Limits’ 43rd season; no exact air date has not been released, but you can expect to see the episode early in 2018.

Stream Chris Stapleton’s Austin City Limits debut tonight (Oct. 23) live on YouTube at 9PM ET.