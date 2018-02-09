Watch: Eagles Fan from Florida Spreads Grandfather’s Ashes at Super Bowl Parade

Life-long fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are getting to pay a posthumous tribute to the Super Bowl winner.

Family members spread their ashes along the parade route.

Tens of thousands of Eagles fans poured into the streets of Philadelphia Thursday for the team’s first-ever Super Bowl parade.

Some fans brought the ashes of their dead relatives to the parade and sprinkled them along the route.

One devoted fan flew up from Tampa to spread his grandfather’s ashes and posted a video of it on Twitter.

Today is for all Philly fans. Eagles fan flew up from Tampa to spread grandfather’s ashes at the Super Bowl parade (via @tallmaurice) pic.twitter.com/sgqaJUmimw — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) February 8, 2018

