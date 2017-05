The passing of Chris Cornell impacted more then just the rock community, as his musical influence extended well beyond the genre. “Sad to hear about the passing of Chris Cornell this morning,” Aldean tweeted on Thursday (May 18). “He was a class act and a true rockstar.”

Cornell took the stage with Jason Aldean during the 2014 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony to perform Aldean's hit "Just Gettin' Started."