WATCH LIVE: Great Economic News: Trump Making America Rich Again

President Donald Trump thinks he’s overdue some credit for steering the strongest economy on the planet — and CNN said this morning he’s right.

Friday’s announcement that the economy grew at a 4.1% pace in the second quarter, the best showing since 2014, is genuine cause for celebration.

The initial estimate from the Commerce Department for the second quarter shows GDP growth at an annualized rate of 4.1%.

That’s the fastest growth in four years and a big jump from the 2.2% growth the economy registered during the first three months of this year.

Each point means $3 trillion and 10 million jobs according to the president.

He said one of the biggest “wins” in the report, the trade deficit has dropped by more than $52 billion dollars.

Since he was elected Trump says America has created $7 trillion in new wealth.

The president says these numbers are sustainable and he promises that the next report should be “outstanding.”

Trump said since he took office a year and a half ago, “We have accomplished an economic turnaround of historic proportions.”

“We are the economic envy of the entire world”…he says America is leading the entire world.

Trump says “America is respected and winning again because we are putting America first.”

He also said, “We have added 3.7 million new jobs since Trump was elected.”

Trump pointed to the massive tax cuts pushed through by Congress as the reason for the burgeoning economy.

He said the cuts lead to new bonuses better jobs and bigger paychecks.

Wall Street is trading higher after a blockbuster GDP report.

With that, the markets all trading higher at the opening bell.

