Watch Live: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies about Russia and North Korea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies on President Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

Just before his testimony was set to begin, the Associated Press reported that Pompeo said the U.S. would never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and demands that Ukraine’s territorial integrity be restored.

Pompeo confirms that President Trump accepts the Intelligence Committee’s conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 Presidential election.

Following the Putin-Trump summit, many including both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been eager to know what transpired in the two-hour meeting between the U.S. President and Russian Leader.

