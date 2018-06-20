Watch Live: Trump signs executive order to keep families together after crossing border

President Trump signed an executive order to keep families together after crossing the border.

Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielson joined Trump as they stressed the importance of a powerful border and that the zero-tolerance still exists.

“So we’re keeping families together, and this will solve that problem, at the same time we are keeping a very powerful border, and it continues to be a ‘zero-tolerance,’ we have zero-tolerance for people who enter our country illegally,” said President Trump.

“By taking this action the President will make it possible for us to continue to engage in enforcing the law against individuals who violate the law, come into our county illegally, but now we’ll be able in that prosecution in the immediate days forward to keep families together, said Vice President Pence.

Adding, “but we are calling on Congress to change the laws in this regard and in a broad range of areas that will secure our borders.”

DHS Sec. Nielson also asked Congress “to do their part.”

