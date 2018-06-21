Watch: Melania Trump visits child immigrant detention center

Thursday morning, first lady Melania Trump visited Upbring New Hope Children’s Center in McAllen, Texas which houses immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The first lady toured the facility and took part in a roundtable discussion with staff to learn about the facility and the difficulties the children face.

The facility currently houses 58 children between the ages 12 through 17.

Melania Trump began the meeting by thanking facility staff members for their, “heroic work,” as well as addressing that the purpose of her visit was to learn about the facility and how she can “help children reunite with their families as quickly as possible.”

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an Executive Order immediately ending the policy separating immigrant families who cross the border illegally.

The House is expected to vote Friday on ‘compromise’ immigration bill surrounding the immigration crisis.

