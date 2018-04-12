Watch: Mike Pompeo’s confirmation hearing for Secretary of State

Thursday, Mike Pompeo appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to win Senate confirmation to become the United States Secretary of State.

President Trump nominated Pompeo for the position shortly after the dismissal of former Secretary of State, Rex. Tillerson.

Throughout the hearing, Pompeo has been grilled by about all of his political beliefs in regards to America’s economy, foreign policy, and social issues.

Senator Cory Booker pressed Pompeo about his same-sex marriage views where Pompeo responded by saying he is still opposed to the same-sex-marriage but noted that he respects straight and gay people the same.

Pompeo was under fire for his views on Muslims at the hearing where the Committee referenced a certain statement in relation to the Boston bombings then questioned him of whether he is impartial towards Muslims which he responded by confirming he is impartial towards Muslim Americans.

Pompeo also fielded questions about his beliefs on current foreign policy issues including North Korea, Syria, and Russia along with questions about President Trump.

The hearing continued with discussion of the military budget, Trump’s take on the military, whether he believes in global warming or not, and Trump’s view of Mexico versus his own.

In the closing statements, New Jersey Senator Menendez questioned which Mike Pompeo they would be voting for referencing past controversies and actions he disagreed with in comparison to the Pompeo “he’s heard today.”

Additionally, saying some of the things in the past could never he could never support but some of the things he’s said to today could be supported.

Senator Corker concluded the hearing by thanking Pompeo for his attendance noting that they will keep the record open until the close of business tomorrow, and said, “from my perspective unless something glaring occurs from today to tomorrow, he plans to support his nomination avidly.”

If Pompeo’s nomination is voted in by the Senate, he will be Trump’s Secretary of State.

