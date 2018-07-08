Water disinfection process set to start today

From July 8th through July 29th, Palm Beach County Water Utilities, will temporarily modify its water disinfection process, using free chlorine opposed to chloramine.

According to official, the temporary modification are standard and recommended by the Palm Beach County Health Department to maintain high water quality in the county’s distribution system.

Residents will notice an odor and chlorine taste during the three week process, but PBCWUD say that those effects are normal and will not cause any health issues.

Officials recommend those with sensitivities to the chlorine can keep an open container of water in the fridge for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice as the method of removing free chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals.

Anyone needing more information on the water disinfection process is advised to call PBCWUD at (561) 740-4600

