Water Releases From Lake “O” Resume Today Despite Algae Bloom

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will resume water releases from Lake Okeechobee beginning today.

The decision is based on its efforts to manage flood risk in the region because Lake Okeechobee is rising.

The discharges are scheduled to start tomorrow despite the summer’s extensive algae blooms that result from releases.

