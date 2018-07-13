Water Releases From Lake “O” Resume Today Despite Algae Bloom
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 13, 2018

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will resume water releases from Lake Okeechobee beginning today.
The decision is based on its efforts to manage flood risk in the region because Lake Okeechobee is rising.

The discharges are scheduled to start tomorrow despite the summer’s extensive algae blooms that result from releases.

Larry Brand, a professor of marine biology and fisheries at the University of Miami, takes a water sample for testing from an algae bloom on the Caloosahatchee River at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Alva, Florida. Water releases from Lake Okeechobee toward both Florida coasts will resume Friday amid political backlash and a toxic algae bloom. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

