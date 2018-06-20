We Spend 284 Days of Our Life Dreaming About Being on Vacation

365 days in a year and we spend most of them thinking about vacation. The days until we have one…how many days since we’ve returned from one….yoo get the idea.

That’s based on 113 hours a year for 60 years . . . or about 18 or 19 minutes every day. Yep that sounds about right!

I mean on average they say we see about 2.4 pictures of people we know on vacation everyday. I can say right now in the thick of summer break…that average is definitely up! Like how many times a week do I have to see this amazing picture of some place in the middle of nowhere that for sure doesn’t have Wi FI.