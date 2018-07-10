Wellington College Student Stuck in Haiti Amid Violence

A Wellington college student is still stuck in Haiti amid violent protests in the country.

She is safe in a hotel room after the State Department warned U.S. citizens to shelter in place during the violence.

19 year-old Marissa Latouche says she is struggling to get home after her family vacation turned into a nightmare.

Welcome home! A missionary group from Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church in Delray Beach back home from #haiti tonight. Their job to serve those in need was cut short due to violent riots over fuel prices. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/AVnfGfmLnM — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizTV) July 10, 2018

“It’s really scary because you’re going through towns with people you don’t necessarily know, and they have control whether you can go home or not,” Marissa Latouche said. “You kind of have to deal with the situation.”

Chaos on the roads and streets barricaded with burning tires are the scene unfolding inches from Latouche and her family.

“It’s very sad to see the country go up in into flames, literally and physically,” she said.

The 19-year-old said she’s been trying to get home all weekend long. She said the overbooked flights are delayed, then eventually cancelled.

“It feels like you’re almost home, almost safe,” she said. “And as soon as you’re about to board the flight, you hear that it’s cancelled.”

Do not travel to Haiti – that’s the warning from the State Department. Officials are urging tourists and missionaries to shelter in place.

This Wellington college student is stuck in Haiti, still struggling to get home. How her family vacation turned into a nightmare, at 11p. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/9eGQnnsOsn — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizTV) July 10, 2018

