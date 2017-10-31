West Palm Beach Green Market

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket has been featured as THE BEST GREENMARKET IN FLORIDA by Cooking Light Magazinein their compilation of America’s 50 Best Farmer’s Markets May 2015

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is the area’s first and premier green market located on the scenic West Palm Beach Waterfront. You can shop more than 70 vendors featuring the freshest and most unique offerings including local produce, plants, exotic flowers, herbs, baked goods, gourmet foods, teas, coffee and much more. Enjoy a fun, social, family and dog-friendly outing with fresh food and friendly vendors while enjoying free entertainment and savoring the best offerings from our local community. This Saturday morning ritual in downtown West Palm Beach is the place to see and be seen!

Shop for fresh produce, plants and flowers

Enjoy a stroll along the Waterfront

Savor a delicious breakfast or lunch

Meet up with friends and family, and listen to live music

Bring your pets; we’re pet-friendly!

Kids’ area with free activities

Relax in the Oasis and enjoy unlimited mimosas for $10

