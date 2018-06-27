WH Press Sec. Sarah Sanders to receive Secret Service protection

Following, Sarah Sanders incident at a Lexington, Virginia Restaraunt, and California Rep. Maxine Waters comments arguably encouraging supporters to harass members of the Trump administration the White House Press Secretary will receive Secret Service protection as soon as Wednesday, reports say.

Sanders is the latest Trump administration employee to have been heckled by the public.

Related content:

According to reports, after Sanders and her family peacefully left the Red Hen restaurant, the owner organized a protest to follow them to the bed & breakfast where they relocated.



Sanders is expected to have 24/7 Secret Service protection, but it is unclear for how long.

