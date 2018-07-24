What You Need To Know About The 2018 Mini Lobster Season

Happy Hunting!

Tomorrow (July 25) kicks off the 2018 Mini Lobster season.

Florida is about to be flooded with lobster hunters trying to get their share lobsters, see below as the hub and friends got their fair share in 2017.

The 2 day mini season as always lands on the last Wednesday and Thursday in July. This year the mini season falls on July 25th and 26th.

It begins at 12:01am on Wednesday and ends at 12:00 midnight on Thursday.

The regular 8 month lobster season is always August 6 through March 31.

Make sure your up to date and know the regulations with Florida Fish and Wildlife.

MORE