What’s That Floating in the Water off the Florida Coast?
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 12:04 PM

Something very unusual was found floating in the Gulf near Pensacola, Florida over the weekend…a bale of cocaine.

Someone the Coast Guard describes as a Good Samaritan is credited with alerting them to the discovery Saturday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, more than 75 pounds or 35 kilograms of cocaine was found in the package on Sunday.

It’s unclear to whom the cocaine belongs and it is unlikely  law enforcement officials will ever find its owner.

 

The post What’s That Floating in the Water off the Florida Coast? appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump To Unveil Supreme Court Nominee Monday Night World’s Smallest Dog Cloned 49 Times Eight Boys Pulled from Flooded Thai Cave Seven Boys Pulled from Flooded Thai Cave Working at Wimbledon New Mom Serena Misses Baby’s First Step The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/9/18
Comments