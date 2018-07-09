What’s That Floating in the Water off the Florida Coast?

Something very unusual was found floating in the Gulf near Pensacola, Florida over the weekend…a bale of cocaine.

Someone the Coast Guard describes as a Good Samaritan is credited with alerting them to the discovery Saturday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, more than 75 pounds or 35 kilograms of cocaine was found in the package on Sunday.

It’s unclear to whom the cocaine belongs and it is unlikely law enforcement officials will ever find its owner.

