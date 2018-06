When Sammy & Chelsea Do Commercials Together

RELATED CONTENT

It’s Christmas In July As Kohl’s Retail Begins Hiring Seasonal Help

Is Another Brett Eldredge Christmas Album In The Works?

Michael Ray Can Be A “Vulnerable Man” And He’s Cool With That, Thanks To His Fans

Looking To Vacation Somewhere? Just Talk To Travel Agent Brett Eldredge

‘This Is Us’ Star Has BEST Response To Internet Trolls, Positive Message For Kids

Tricks To Help Get You Out Of A Handshake And Avoid A LOT Of Germs