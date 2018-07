A fence can’t stop my two-year-old from playing with his new best friend. pic.twitter.com/9QBuaq4Ee2

RELATED CONTENT

Want To Better Your Mood? Try One Of These 10 Things

Song of the Week- Wear The Same Clothes

Laughed With Him In Ant-Man? Cry With On Netflix

Godzilla 2….. Did I miss something?

Reese Witherspoon Interviews Dolly Parton, Raids Her Closet

Anglers For The Cure Kick-Off Party