Who will Win? | Sammy vs WIRK's Promo Director By Estelle Deshocka | Jun 19, 2018 @ 1:54 PM See if Sammy finally defeats our Promotions Director, then be caller ten when I cue you to call & win tickets to Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on Friday, July 6th!