One cereal is good and all, but two is WAY better!

A new survey says that 28% of us like to combine our two favorite cereals to make one Super-Cereal.

I for one have done this! Try Cinnamon Toast Crunch with Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds, it’s like you’re trying to be healthy, but live on the wild side.

MORE

These are the Top 50 cereals.