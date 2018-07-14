Wife of FLL airport shooting victim files wrongful death lawsuit

The wife of one of the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport shooting victims has filed a wrongful death lawsuit with shocking allegations.

The lawsuit claims Broward County deputies were at a colleague’s retirement party in the airport when five people were shot to death in January of 2017.

Ann Andres was married to shooting victim Terry Andres for more than 30 years and is now suing several entities she claims are responsible for her husband’s death.

The wrongful death lawsuit includes Delta Airlines, a security company, Broward County and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Andres’ lawyer claims the retirement party which hindered deputies from saving lives.

