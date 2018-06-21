Wife of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged with Fraud

The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being charged with fraud for allegedly misusing public funds.

Sara Netanyahu was indicted in Jerusalem today for alleged fraud involving 100-thousand-dollars worth of meal expenses at the Prime Minister’s residence.

The indictment claims Mrs. Netanyahu instructed her staff to order meals from gourmet restaurants between 2010 and 2013, in violation of rules barring the residence from ordering outside meals when there’s a cook on staff.

Attempts to reach a resolution in the matter failed when Sara Netanyahu refused to pay for the value of the meals, or to admit to the allegations.

