Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are kicking off 2018 in Pasadena.

The Saturday Night Live alums are reuniting to host the special in-character as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, fictional local TV hosts who have covered the annual event for the past 25 years.

The 2018 Rose Parade: Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan will stream live on Amazon Prime Video at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on Jan. 1.