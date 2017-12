It was a “sick” night for Team Blake’s Chloe Kohanski who was crowned winner of The Voice season 13. Her unique sound and style ultimately won America over and gave Blake his sixth win! The most out of all coaches, but he does coach both seasons a year.

The show was jam packed with performances by Bastille, Vince Gill, Jessie J, Norah Jones, Bebe Rexha, Sia and last year’s Voice winner Chris Blue, Billy Idol, Kelly Clarkson, and Demi Lovato.

Congratulations, Chloe Kohanski!

MORE