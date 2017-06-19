WIRK Artist of the Week – Darius Rucker

When Darius Rucker did his first country album, I was hooked! I was already a fan and with each album he’s put out, I’m even a bigger one. Darius is an amazing story teller with his music and has had a ton of #1 songs. A few years ago, I got the chance to play golf with him at PGA National. His golf skills are well known (he’s awesome) but when you see it in person, it’s so fun to watch. The stories he told that day were hilarious. I’ve been invited to play in his golf tournament in Nashville a few times and I can’t tell you what an experience that was. My first time? Well let’s just say my team came in dead last. But, we got a trophy for it!!

Here’s the video of his latest #1 song…”If I Told You”

Covered this song and CRUSHED it!!

Check out this version of “Need You Now”. It’s Darius and flippin’ Adele from a few years ago!

