WIRK Artist of the Week – Dierks Bentley

I’ve known Dierks since he first came to radio. He was driving across the country visiting as many radio stations as he could to see if they would play his music. I met him when I was working in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We went to breakfast at this diner (which was awesome food) on the day that his first ever album came out nationally. Dierks was completely over the top about what was happening. The record label was calling him and keeping him up to date on how many had been sold and he was so surprised as to how many people were buying it. He would say, “I can’t believe people are buying my cd!! This is like a dream.” Can’t wait to see him this weekend with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi. Also, listen for the backstage interview with Dierks and the guys Saturday afternoon from 2p – 6p. See you at the show!! – Sammy

Check out Dierks and Cole together “Flatliner”

Funny tour announcement video

