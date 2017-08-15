WIRK Artist of the Week – Jason Aldean

Our featured Artist of the Week is Jason Aldean. He has come a long way from his days growing up in Macon, Georgia. Of his singles, 19 have reached number one…pretty amazing!! Jason Aldean is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan which can be a little tough when your wife is die hard Alabama fan! Speaking of his wife, the couple is expecting their first child together. A little boy. So exciting since he already has two little girls. Congratulations Jason! We can’t wait to see you this Saturday!

On a personal note, when I met Jason Aldean a few years back I had my son Cayden with me. He was so nice to Cayden and talked to him more than any of the WIRK people. Not that I can blame him…Cayden is way cooler than us!

How about this throwback! The first time I met Jason backstage for his interview. All he talked about that day was how much he hated my Florida Gator boots. Lots of UF vs UGA Football talk that night! We eventually made up for this picture!

