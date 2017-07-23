WIRK Artist of the Week – Lady Antebellum

Love these guys. I first met them about 9 years ago when they were running around asking radio stations to play their music. I was working in Sarasota at the time and booked them in a sports bar where they played for about 20 people. I’m tellin you…when we do these new artist showcase things, you need to come because you just never know. Right? Obviously since then they’ve done a ton of great things. If you don’t follow them on socials…you need to. It’s great stuff. Very funny videos. Check them out this week at the Perfect Vodka Amp on Saturday with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young – Sammy

This is a great version of their new song.

This song is the one that sprung them bigtime.

This is the picture of the first time I met them when I was working in Sarasota. Dave Haywood had to pee so bad when we were taking this pic. Check out the look on his face. He RAN to the restroom right after we took this.

Socials:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter