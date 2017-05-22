WIRK Artist of the Week – Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell is one of those special artists that come along. She does it all! She has a new 6 song EP out now “Worth the Wait”. It was produced by Kristian Bush (You know him from Sugarland) and they teamed up to create some great music. She’s on tour with Brad Paisley now and will be here Friday September 15th! When you see her live, you will completely be entertained for sure!! Get your tix HERE

Get Lindsay Ell music HERE

Check out her cover of Deena Carter’s Strawberry wine. She crushes it!!

Bio (Click on the About tab)

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube