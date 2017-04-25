WIRK Artist of the Week – Taylor Norris

Taylor Norris brings a bold and fresh approach to country music combining her love of modern sounds from all genres with the time-honored tradition in country of delivering a powerful lyric.

The South Florida native’s new single, “Breaking Up With You”, is a no-holds-barred kiss-off anthem that turns a bad break-up on its head wi

th pure modern country bravado.

One of Taylor’s breaks came when a friend of fellow Floridian Jake Owen connected her with Owen, who gave the upstart singer advice and direction, which Norris followed and eventually led to her being produced by Stokes Nielson of The Lost Trailers.

Taylor has been involved with fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, including initiatives with her college sorority that helped fund the Tri Delta Place at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.